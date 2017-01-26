Uganda: Understanding the Idea of Affordable Housing

Photo: Daily Monitor

A house in Uganda.

You have probably heard the idea of low-cost housing. It is one which has generated debate as experts find out what low-cost housing means in relation to affordability.

Real estate businessman, Denis Jjuuko, of VIP Ventures, argues that low cost although interchangeably used with affordable housing, they are not the same.

"Affordable are houses that are of good quality in a good neighbourhood and not for the super-rich. Meanwhile, low cost houses are usually like settlements," he observes.

Batul Tinwala, Principal Architect at Sol.ACE, explains that affordable houses are the type where people can afford to buy the house and can still manage to run their household, meeting basic living costs of food, clothing, transport, medical care and education. She argues that affordable housing has all features for a luxury living in affordable setting; it should not be confused with low cost housing.

What we currently have

Dr Innocent Nahabwe who is also into real estate says low-cost housing is one that provides the basic shelter and comfort. These include bedrooms, living area, bathrooms, and nothing too fancy.

"Affordable housing is just taking off. Most developers have been concentrating on high end clients - people who can pay in regions of Shs300m and above yet there is need for people who can pay Shs50m for a two-bedroom house and of course low cost (Shs15m or thereabout is also there)," Jjuuko observes.

He says the market hasn't been really tapped because the affordable houses available today of one bedroom are going for about 70m in Najjeera and Gayaza areas.

Tinwala points at the fact that Uganda is a developing country with rapid population growth and deficiency of more than one million houses in Uganda every year.

"But the question is, do majority of people have that much money to buy houses? Our mission is to bridge this gap between deficiency and affordability," she adds.

Challenges

Batul Tinwala, Principal Architect at Sol.ACE says the challenge is that there is lack of awareness among people about the concept of affordable housing which needs to be worked on, something that another real estate provider, Aqeeq (U) Limited's director, Shabbir Tayabali, agrees to.

SOLUTIONS

Real estate businessman, Denis Jjuuko, of VIP Ventures gives solutions to the housing problem

What should we do to ensure that we get the needed affordable houses?

The price of materials needs to come down. Cement, tiles, roofing materials are expensive. Tax deductables can help in this area. Secondly, we need to start looking at cheaper house styles. Ugandan houses are built as if they are bank vaults. There is need for the awareness on alternative building materials.

What selling price should real estate developers look at for affordable houses?

An affordable house of two bedrooms should be under Shs100m at the current market value.

Besides Najjera and Gayaza, which other areas should they look at for affordable houses and why?

Ideally all areas surrounding Kampala, Nakawuka and Kasanje areas - land is available and some plots with even lake views. However, Ugandans must start to accept that affordable houses will be more in areas that are 30km plus from the city centre these include Mpigi, Wakiso, Mukono, parts of Luweero. The government should invest in public transport so people can travel faster from home to Kampala.

