Uganda: University Students Protest Over Graduation Date

Kabarole — Uganda Pentecostal University (UPU) students in Fort Portal Municipality on Tuesday demonstrated in protest against the administration's decision to postpone their graduation from January 27 to February 24.

UPU administration on Monday held a senate meeting and resolved to postpone the graduation ceremony in order to first 'clean' the graduation lists where about 750 students were set to graduate.

Students held placards with some reading Graduation on January 27 a must, hooted trumpets and blew whistles that attracted heavy police deployment at the university campus at Kahungabunyonyi to disperse the angry students.

The university vice chancellor, Mr Nasani Katungi, who addressed the students amid tight security, said: "Following the closure of Busoga University, we got information that we are next. One of the reasons why the university was closed is that it was discovered that some students graduate without doing exams."

He said the university administration decided to postpone the graduation following a whistle blower report that some students had been included on the graduation list yet they did not sit exams.

Mr Katungi said he has called for a fresh scrutiny of all the results from the faculty deans.

The academic registrar, Mr Noel Twinomujuni, said they have results for all students who are supposed to graduate but they need to do thorough investigation.

Mr Hillary Asiimwe, former speaker of UPU, said: "We are so much disappointed about the decision to postpone the ceremony with only four days to the event. Some of us come from very far while others had already organised parties."