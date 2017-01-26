25 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: J Martins Drops New Single 'Ring the Bell'

By Idoko Salihu

Talented singer, songwriter and producer, Martins Okechukwu Joshua, aka J Martins, has dropped his first single of 2017 titled "Ring The Bell".

The release coincides with the 10th year anniversary of his music career.

The soft-spoken singer shared these information in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

"I'm grateful to God starting the year on a good note. I'm grateful to my fans for showing me love and support. To all my friends and fans, I'm delighted to present to you by popular demand this dance track "Ring The Bell.

"I will like to recognise some friends of mine who made contributions on this song, I appreciate them all. Dimz: Masterkraft: Vocal Samples: Waje: Sakora: Timaya: Busy Signal: George Nathanael," the statement read.

J Martins rose to stardom with his groundbreaking hits, "Oyoyo", "Jupa" which originally featured sensational duo, Bracket.

He also recorded a pan-African version of the track, which featured Congolese star, Fally Ipupa.

His most recent singles, "Ikwusigo" and "Ekelebe" featuring Congolese Ferre Gola were also widely accepted by fans and music lovers in 2016.

