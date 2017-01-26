26 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kasese Fishermen Decry Dwindling Stocks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Enid Ninsiima

Kasese — Fishermen in Hamukungu village, Lake Katwe Sub-county in Kasese District have expressed disappointment at what they called government negligence, which they blamed for the dwindling fish stocks.

The concerns were raised by members of the Save Lake George Nyekundiire Task Force on Tuesday led by their chairperson, Mr Yowasi Mugenyi, following an operation that impounded illegal fishing gears and unlicensed boats in their area.

Mr Mugenyi said ever since government scraped fisheries law enforcement officers, the lake has turned into a garbage skip where everybody disposes.

"This lake which used to feed almost all markets in Uganda and DR Congo has been misused by illegal fishing but as concerned citizens we have decided to organise ourselves and make it productive again," Mr Mugenyi noted.

However, he said it is very difficult for residents to carry out any operations on the waters without enforcement officers.

"We appreciate the government for disbanding the task forces because they were just extorting money but we pray that the enforcement team be deployed at the lake," he said.

Issues

Claims.

Recently the district police commander Bwera Police Division, Mr Vincent Mwesigye, noted that some Congolese were crossing to Uganda to fish an issue he said had brought insecurity on the lake because of the two groups fighting.

Blame.

Mr Nelson Mugyenyi, a senior fisherman, said that the government has forgotten its responsibility to save the lake which is an important resource to more than over 12, 000 people who depend on it for survival.

Uganda

At Least 70 Houses Torched in Clan Revenge Attacks

At least 70 huts are reported to have been torched and hundreds of people displaced following a clan revenge attack in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.