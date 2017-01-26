25 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Model Slams Sarkodie for Using His Picture Without Permission

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kwame Dankwah

South Africa-based model, Kwen Maye has registered his displeasure with Sarkodie's use of his image to promote his 'talent exposure' without permission.

Sarkodie in a post had invited fashionistas to display their Afro-futuristic concepts in an upcoming music video by his SarkCess Music label, a project which will not be a paid-for but will offer them immense exposure.

Kwen Maye whose image was used on the promotion bill, asked Sarkodie in an Instagram post to do the honorable thing.

[email protected] didn't ask for my permission or contact my agency @20modelmanagement before using my picture for some cast promo.. I'm aware you don't like when someone use ur pics without your permission___ please take it down or crop me out___ speaking for myself and don't know about other models___ this is so wrong___ @ameyaw112 please speak to this guy to get it down____No disrespect, if you don't accept this from anyone don't do it to others____ #RespectMyJob I'm not looking for such publicity___ #CropMeOut." his post read.

