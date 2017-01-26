Nigeria: Buhari's Anti-Corruption War a Ruse, Farce - PDP

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the President Muhammadu Buhari's war against corruption as a ruse, farce and witch-hunting mechanism meant to harass its members.

The party said for the President to write a letter to the Senate clearing acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David Lawal despite allegations of corruption against them is a proof that the anti-corruption war has failed.

In a statement yesterday, in Abuja, the Spokesman of the committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said Buhari should allow the trial of Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi; Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai; Minister of Interior, Gen Dambazzau and Jafaru Isa who the party alleged have corruption allegations against them.

"The Presidency in today's dispensation is the 'Judicial Clearing House' issuing clean bill of health to all accused corrupt officials who are members of the APC and friends of the administration

"It is no longer news that all those who are serving in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari or who are members of his party, the APC within the last two years of his administration have all been cleared of any wrong doing; notwithstanding documentary and other incontrovertible evidences to the contrary.

"It is quite disturbing that the President cleared his SGF of wrong doing despite the weighty evidences of his "Grass-cutting abilities" uncovered by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, implicating Babachir of complicity in the Award of Contract relating to the IDP Camp

in Borno State amounting to over 200 million Naira.

"It is more worrisome that Mr. President made light of the DSS Report which directly indicted the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu of several unwholesome and corrupt practices in the line of his duties," the PDP said.