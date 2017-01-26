25 January 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Resident Doctors Ends 7-Day Warning Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday ended it seven days nationwide warning strike and gave the Federal Government another 21 days ultimatum to meet its demands.

Dr John Onyebueze, President of the association, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that the resident doctors had on Jan.18 embarked on seven days warning strike for the government to meet their demands.

According to Onyebueze, the demands border on welfare, revamping decay infrastructure and equipment in the government-owned health institutions, provide quality and affordable healthcare to the populace.

Others include immediate implementation of the National Health Act, 2014, release of the template and implementation of white paper on residency training programme.

"At the moment, we are still where we are, none of our demands have been met by the government, but the last time we met with the government officials they made some promises.

"So, we are giving the Federal Government another 21 days ultimatum now to see those promises translating into action.

"They cannot just tell us that they have set up machinery to implement the National Health Act, 2014 without actions.

"Between now and the 21days we have given, if we do not see the committee working or implementing the National Health Act that means it is a mere promise.

"On the other issues regarding welfare, the government also made some promises which of course they have been making since 2013.

"What we are waiting for is for those promises to translate into action," Onyebueze said.

Nigeria

Fitch Downgrades Country's Rating to Negative

International ratings agency, Fitch Ratings yesterday revised the outlook on Nigeria's long-term foreign and local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.