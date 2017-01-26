Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande is on Thursday set to brief media on the outcomes of talks he held about the state of readiness for the 2017 academic year.

The talks took place in the last week with various groups.

Earlier in the month, he indicated the department was ready for the new year.

There were more than 500 000 places available at tertiary institutions for young people to further their studies.

He outlined government's plans to deal with the student fee crisis, which led to widespread violent protests in 2015 and 2016.

On the one hand, he said student protests were not new and most of the protesters' concerns, including the call for fee free education, were legitimate. But, said Nzimande, there were "opportunistic forces trying to hijack" the protests.

He emphasised the need to continue talking to all those affected to promote stability.

"This means that those student leaders and organisations genuinely concerned about access and affordability should maintain high levels of vigilance, as there are opportunists in their midst, ready to hijack their noble cause."

