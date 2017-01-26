25 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Fan Slams Yvonne Nelson for Paying Tribute to Her Father

Photo: Yvonne Nelson/Instagram
Yvonne Nelson posts a photo of her late father.
By Victor Owusu-Bediako

A fan of actress Yvonne Nelson did not hold back in criticizing the actress for after she took to her social media page to pay tribute to her late father.

The celebrated actress who doubles as a producer spoke very little of her late father and on many occasions showed off her disaffection for her father while extolling her mother.

The "Princess Tyra" famed actress had told the world that she's never felt the fatherly love, hence the huge distance between her father and herself.

The fan who couldn't hide his anger described the actress' actions as hypocritical.

"U never said anything good about your dad, always mom mom mom, now that he's gone you're posting pics of you and him ??? #Coldworld may his soul rest in peace though ..!", he wrote.

