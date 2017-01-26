26 January 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Recruitment Exercise Is Free, Army Insists

By Paul Obi

Abuja — The Nigerian Army (NA) yesterday insisted that the ongoing 2017 recruitment exercise is free, warning fraudsters to desist from swindling applicants of their money.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Sani Usman, said the army had received reports of "activities of fraudsters demanding money from applicants of the 76 Regular Recruits Intake for trades/non trades men and women.

"The NA wishes to state that the processing of application forms into the Army is free of charge. Applicants are advised to log on to www.narecruitment.org to process their application forms or if in doubts, call the following phone numbers: 08038575725 or 08061541440," he stated.

According to him, "While effort is ongoing to track and apprehend the fraudulent syndicates, the general public should note that the NA does not charge applicants money or gratification for whatever reasons.

"The public is therefore encouraged to report any person or group parading himself or herself as an agent of the NA for the ongoing recruitment exercise.

"The public is also advised to be wary of dubious offers of recruitment especially through the internet and report such offers or person to the nearest Nigerian Army unit or police stations," Usman added.

