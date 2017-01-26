NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa has blamed the country's shortage of money on First Lady Grace Mugabe whom she accused of spending what she is not earning.

Despite several attempts by the speaker to have him withdraw the attack, Mliswa insisted that Zimbabweans should blame Grace and not the bond notes when it comes to the country's financial situation.

While arguing that it was within his constitutional rights to criticize the First Family if they were abusing the public office, Mliswa added that bond notes would help deal with high level externalization of cash.

"Mr. Speaker Sir, I am pleased that you are exercising your powers because even the President has no right to stop me from debating in this Parliament. Only you can stop me," he said in parliament this Tuesday.

"I personally am a Member of Parliament in Norton and there is not even a decent mortuary at Norton Hospital so that people can be put there but we hear that the First Lady is spending and I will not hide this.

"It is in the public domain and it is equally important for us to say that we cannot have the First Lady spending over a million dollars buying a ring when the masses of this country are suffering."

Acting president Phelekezela Mphoko intervened, describing the $1, 4 million anniversary ring scandal the First Lady is battling in the courts as "not substantive" and demanded in vain that Mliswa withdraws his statement.

Instead, Mliswa went further to insist that there must be financial discipline in terms of the expenditure of the executive before the supply of money can improve.

"We must prioritise expenditure and the bond notes will create that discipline in ensuring that whatever money is disbursed to the Executive is money which is used for things which are important," Mliswa said.

"The executive shall, at least be guided by the fact that we do not have enough US dollars for them to be going on luxurious trips and using the money on non-productive issues."

The Norton legislator warned that bond notes are set for failure if government fails to curb corruption.

"For as long as we do not arrest it, these very same bond notes will not mean anything because those who have a tendency to rear their heads on corruption will equally do that," he said.