Nigeria: Delta State Worried About Relocation of 26 Oil Firms

Asaba — The Delta State government has raised serious concern over the exit of 26 major oil companies following unabated hostilities and attack on their facilities by militants.

While the government also flayed the frequent communal crises in the state, especially in Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja communities, Deputy Governor Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, who addressed political leaders on Tuesday in Asaba, stressed that the Asaba-based authorities were worried about the constant relocation of oil firms from Delta to other states.

Underlining the need for strong government policies and advocacy that will ensure the hostilities and increasing security challenges are addressed, he pledged that the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration was working out modalities on how the oil companies would return to a peaceful and salubrious environment devoid of attacks and hostilities.

His words: "One of the cardinal points in Dr. Okowa's SMART agenda is to create wealth and bring prosperity for all Deltans through those programmes. Our youths will be engaged and become relevant for peace to continue in the state and oil companies who moved out will return."

Otuaro, who noted the increasing challenges, called on Deltans to join hands with the state government to subdue them.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr. Mofe Pirah, noted that government and appointed political office holders should see the need to discourage forms of development levy often described as "deve" by the youths in various communities to disturb investors/companies. He pointed out that it does not bring development to the state but scares investors.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Monday Igbuya, yesterday said Governor Okowa had given assent to 13 out of the 17 bills so far passed by it.

Speaking in Asaba at the resumption of plenary, Igbuya said they include Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission Law, 2015, Delta State Contributory Health Commission Bill, 2015, Appropriation Law 2016, Delta State Economic Planning Council (Amendment) Law, 2015, Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law, 2016, Delta State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law2016 and Delta State Anti-Kidnapping Hostage Taking Law, 2016.

Others are Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism Law, 2016, Delta State Scholarship Board Law, 2016, Delta State Structure for Signage and Advertisement Agency Law, 2015, Delta State Public Procurement Commission Agency Law, 2015, Delta State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs (Amendment) Law, 2016 and Delta State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery Law, 2016.