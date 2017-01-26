press release

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) welcomes the Zimbabwean Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services' response to EFF's attack on Uncle Bob. We welcome the statement by Dr C C Mushohwe and say once again we are sorry for the unfortunate and reckless comments by these lapdogs. The attack is very cheap, unnecessary, desperate, unwarranted, baseless and immature. Since the early 1960s during the decolonisation of African states until to date, we have been infiltrated by London stooges, who are brought and introduced to disrupt progress. They do that consciously or unconsciously. We have seen genuine African heroes being murdered or dethroned.

Today the modus operandi is a bit different. PAC was dealt with in 1994 elections. Morgan Tsvangirai was introduced to deliver for his handler in Zimbabwe, this is taking shape in many countries.

EFF was introduced to halt progress both in occupied Azania and the entire continent and they are doing a very good job.

We are convinced that the public relations (PR) team surrounding Malema is misleading him to suggest that to get continental glory he should insult and attack the African martyr of the liberation movement, a man who continues to undermine white supremacy and white monopoly capital from the core unlike impostor.

His PR team worked very hard to discredit Mr Jacob Zuma in order to popularise him, so the man is just too ambitious to climb continental ladder at the expense of Mr Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

We know that the ANC and Jacob Zuma were used to assassinate another African martyr of the liberation struggle, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, who was killed in 2011 by NATO with the help of Zuma's Pretoria, Nigeria and Gabon. Now this mammoth duty is entrusted to the newly formed EFF, which behaves like headless chickens without comprehension of African politics.

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) owes Zanu-PF and Zimbabweans apology for being insulted by one political party of South Africa, which is handled in London.

We are so sorry and hope that the unfortunate assertion by the "handled" will not tarnish our natural relationship which we have developed over the years.

We would like to guarantee Zimbabweans that the PAC will defend them both in Zimbabwe, Azania or in Diaspora because we are defined by blood. We will always respect your decisions on how you want to be governed. We recognise and acknowledge your sovereignty and we will help to protect that.

Zanu-PF is being attacked for its political belief just like the PAC was assaulted from foreign worlds. We are advising you to never listen to your enemy because they always have narrow agendas for their personal gains. The PAC and AZAPO were targeted because they spoke for the African child against exploitation, degradation and exclusion. We were told never to talk about land because it was irrelevant.

The same folks who "advised" us never to talk about the land question guided the so-called red-beret to take up the issue in order to garner support and votes.

We are of a strong view that this London party called the EFF undermines regional committee (Sadc) and it further undermines the legitimacy of President Mugabe and that of the Zimbabwe as a sovereignty as defined by independent territory, government, people, etc.

Kenneth Mokgatlhe is the spokesperson of the PAC.