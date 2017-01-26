25 January 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Govt Blames Donors for Slow Peace Progress

By Joseph Oduha

South Sudan is blaming the international community for delays in its peace progress for failing to provide the requisite financial support to Juba.

The national government secretary-general, Mr Abdoun Agaw, said the donor community had withheld the promised funding to the broke country.

The South Sudanese main donors are the Troika countries comprising the United States, the UK, Norway and the Netherlands.

Mr Agaw claimed that withholding of the funds was politically motivated.

The Juba government recently labelled fresh accusations against the Troika states for allegedly plotting to oust the President Salva Kiir government.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that the Unity Government had sought to secure funding for peace activities without success.

