The United States has approved a $418 million sale contract that will see Kenya acquire military equipment from a US-based firm.

In a statement, the US State Department said that the company, L-3 Communications, can now supply Kenya with 12 Air Tractor AT- 802L armed aircrafts that will aid the country in its fight against Al-Shabaab terrorists group.

The sale contract also includes two AT-504 trainer aircrafts and weapons packages.