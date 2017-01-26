26 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lawmakers Seek Open Coverage of Court Proceedings

Tagged:

Related Topics

A bill seeking to provide for open coverage of court proceedings with a view to making the Judiciary more transparent and accountable, on Wednesday passed through second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill sponsored by Daniel Reyneiju (PDP-Delta) is titled, "A Bill for an Act to provide for media coverage of court proceedings and for other related matters".

Leading debate on the general principles of the bill, Mr. Reyneiju said that the judiciary as an arm of government should be covered by the media which mirrors the society.

He observed that of all issues handled by the law courts, the issues of reportage of cases being handled by judges were suffering.

The lawmaker argued that the open coverage of court proceedings would enhance the independence of the judiciary as well as transparency and accountability.

The Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaking in favour of the bill, said that the bill when passed into law would enhance accountability and transparency in the third arm of government.

He added that the proposed legislation would also enhance the workings of democracy and ensure that justice was not only done, but served.

Also supporting the bill, Olajide Jimoh (APC-Lagos) said that the passage of the bill was crucial for transparency and for the eradication of corruption.

In his contribution, Emma Egoh (PDP- Lagos) said that the bill when passed into law would forestall the perversion of the course of justice.

The bill was then unanimously passed by members.

The Speaker Yakubu Dogara, who presided over the session, referred it to the Committee on Judiciary for further legislative action.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Presidency, Saraki Dismiss Rumours of Plot to Force Osinbajo's Resignation

The presidency and Senate President Bukola Saraki have dismissed rumours that some governors are putting pressure on Mr.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.