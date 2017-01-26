Zimbabwe: Caps United Off to Zambia

ZIMBABWE's CAF Champions League representatives CAPS United are expected to leave for Zambia this afternoon where they have lined up two friendly matches against Red Arrows and Zanaco this weekend.Makepekepe face Lesotho champions Lioli in the CAF Champions League preliminary round. The Green Machine are leaving nothing to chance as they have made it clear that they want to make a big statement on the continent.

Lloyd Chitembwe and his charges started preparing for the Champions League early this month and have since played Mozambican champions Ferroviario Beira whom they beat 2-0 courtesy of goals by Amon Kambanje and Abbas Amidu.

CAPS United are scheduled to play Red Arrows tomorrow before taking on Zanaco on Sunday. Club chief executive, Cuthbert Chitima, said the two friendly games against the two Zambian clubs will help them in a big way.

"We are leaving the country tomorrow (today) for Zambia where we will play Red Arrows on Friday before we take on Zanaco on Sunday. "I think these two games will be the last before we play Lioli unless something comes up.

"As such we are taking these games seriously as we want to gauge where we are before we begin our journey in the Africa Safari. "We have to see where we have weaknesses and try to rectify the problems before we play our first match in the African Safari," he said.

CAPS will be without their right back Hardlife Zvirekwi who returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon yesterday.