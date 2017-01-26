Tawanda Marwizi — Jah Prayzah road manager Lloyd Kurima, popularly known as Mabla 10, who assaulted a fan - Tawanda Takura Hiya - last weekend, is facing arrest after the case was reported at Mbudzi Round About Police base under case number RRB 3058905.

Hiya said he was asked by the police to visit doctors and get a medical report before they take the issue further.

"A docket has been opened against Mabla 10 and they have asked me to bring a medical report today (yesterday) so that they take the issue further," he said.

He said he would just leave everything in the hands of the law enforcement agents.

"The matter is now with the police who will do all the work. I was not happy because I was just giving him an honest advice about his boss and he attacked me," he said.

Hiya was assaulted at Extra Mile Leisure Spot where he met Mabla 10 at Suluman Chimbetu and Peter Moyo show on Sunday.

He told Mabla 10 that his boss Jah Prayzah was losing the plot in the music industry and the comment sparked the brawl.