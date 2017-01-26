Zimbabwe: Immaturity Will Cost You, Mabla 10

Dear Lloyd "Mabla 10" Kurima --

I write this letter with a heavy heart after what transpired at Extra Mile Leisure Spot on Sunday when you fought with a fan over a comment about Jah Prayzah's conduct that was made at Suluman Chimbetu and Peter Moyo show.

The fan had a message for you to take to your master and the message was not bad at all. Maybe you were angered by the way it was relayed, but that should not be an excuse for exchanging blows with a fan.

Maybe you have not been checking mail from Elder Zex. Last week this column was titled "Artists should handle criticism wisely" and it strongly condemned the habit of getting angry at criticism. It also hinted on how some immature artists have physically attacked critics.

Mabla, that article was published five days before you proved that you are also on the list of immature artistes. What a shame! .The fan you fought was just telling you to warn your master about his current behaviour. Is it not true that Third Generation band is losing key members and that trend threatens the future of the group?

Yes, people may argue that changing band members does not affect a musical group since the focus is on the leader, but that is not always the case.

Ask Alick Macheso how the departure of key band members that deserted him to form Extra Kwazvose was a serious draw-back. So, when a fan tells you to advise Jah Prayzah against neglecting band members, do you have to respond with your fists?

Even if he had said more provocative words, your mind should have gone ahead of emotions. You were at a public show and you are well-known. You should have known that you have more to lose than the unknown fan.

Now reports of the incident have attracted attention and people are talking about Mabla 10, not the other fighter.

Honestly, how could you have fracas with a fan for close to 30 minutes and leave the man bleeding. Thereafter you did not even show any remorse. You went on to say you were attending the show like any other fan because Jah Prayzah was not performing there and you deserved your space.

You are not any other fan Mabla. You are a public figure. You have sought that limelight through your comedies and working with a popular musician. Popularity should come with maturity.

As an artist, I have also been criticised on numerous occasions, but I have never raised a fist against any critic although I sometimes feel their comments might not be fair.

I never give in to emotions. That is the way you should also shape your art and brand. Elder Zex understands very well the bond that you have with Jah Prayzah because you were together in the trenches in the beginning of your career when the musician was unknown.

Were you not the one who approached promoter Partson "Chipaz" Chimbodza to tell him about a rising musician you wanted sponsored?

Yes, it was you and the rising musician was Jah Prayzah. Chipaz still tells about how you begged him to attend Jah Prayzah's show and consequently asked for his assistance.

You played an important part in the rise of Jah Prayzah and you were rightly awarded with your current title of road manager for Third Generation band.

That position calls for responsibility and maturity because anything bad you do will reflect badly on the image of the band. It can seriously cost the JP brand that you have greatly contributed to since your early days.

In these days when your master is being criticised for various shortcomings, you should actually be fighting to keep the brand going.

What you did on Sunday only served to taint the brand further. Next time remember that public figures are always on limelight even when away from their spheres of operation.

After reading this letter and probably getting angry at Elder Zex's advice, I urge you to take a stroll and calm down, then read it again. Maybe you can get my concern after a calm reading.

Elder Zex is a multi-talented artist and arts critic