Uganda: Mpigi Woman Dies in House Fire

Mpigi — Grief and shock engulfed residents of Maggale Zone in Buwama 'A' village in Buwama Sub-county, Mpigi District on Tuesday morning after a 65-year-old woman perished when fire gutted her house.

Mr John Baptist Kasango, the officer in charge of Buwama Police Station, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Eseza Nantale, who was staying alone in the house when the fire broke out at around 5.30am.

"We [police] suspect the fire could have been caused by a burning candle because the house is not connected to electricity or you may find that it was caused by a bad-hearted person, but our investigations shall lead us to the truth," he told Daily Monitor in an interview.

Mr John Kayemba, a neighbour, said, "We saw flames of fire coming out from the house and we were unable to put it out. We just contacted police to come and contain the situation."

However, Mr Kasango said police responded to the residents' call immediately, but unfortunately, they could not save the life of the elderly woman because she had already been burnt beyond recognition.