26 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Mpigi Woman Dies in House Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sadat Mbogo

Mpigi — Grief and shock engulfed residents of Maggale Zone in Buwama 'A' village in Buwama Sub-county, Mpigi District on Tuesday morning after a 65-year-old woman perished when fire gutted her house.

Mr John Baptist Kasango, the officer in charge of Buwama Police Station, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Eseza Nantale, who was staying alone in the house when the fire broke out at around 5.30am.

"We [police] suspect the fire could have been caused by a burning candle because the house is not connected to electricity or you may find that it was caused by a bad-hearted person, but our investigations shall lead us to the truth," he told Daily Monitor in an interview.

Mr John Kayemba, a neighbour, said, "We saw flames of fire coming out from the house and we were unable to put it out. We just contacted police to come and contain the situation."

However, Mr Kasango said police responded to the residents' call immediately, but unfortunately, they could not save the life of the elderly woman because she had already been burnt beyond recognition.

Uganda

Police Chief Says Besigye is One of His Challenge in 12 Years

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has said four time presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.