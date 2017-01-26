Uganda: IMF Boss in Uganda for 3-Day Visit

Kampala — At about 7:40pm on Wednesday evening, Ms Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), landed at Entebbe International Airport to start of her 3-day visit to Uganda.

Ms Lagarde was received by finance minister Matia Kasaija, and Ms Clara Mira, the IMF resident representative in Uganda. Mr Kasaija held brief talks with Ms Lagarde in Entebbe, before she headed for Kampala.

The first female IMF boss is expected to hold talks with President Museveni today, meet Members of Parliament and hold a public lecture at the Kampala Serena Hotel Conference Centre.

The visit comes at a time Uganda's economy is attempting recovery from lower than anticipated growth in 2015/16.

The 11th managing director of the IMF, who has held the position since July 2011, got her second five-year term in July 2016.

The last time such a high level official from the IMF visited Uganda was in 2007 when Mr Takatoshi Kato, the then deputy managing director visited the country. His main focus was to emphasize sustaining sound macroeconomic conditions, and of keeping much focus on private sector-led development and on the need for countries to pay special attention to investment financing.

Uganda joined the IMF on September 22, 1963, but the relationship will be remembered for the Structural Adjustment Policies of the 1990's that led to the liberalisation of the economy and privatisation of government entities. Uganda also benefited from a $2b debt relief in 1999 under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative by the IMF and World Bank.