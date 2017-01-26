Eritrea: Regrouping of Villages Speeding up Development Strides

Assab — Mr. Hamadu Dawd, administrator of Wade administrator area, indicated that regrouping of villages in Sublalie, Gaharie, Ewwa, Bagado, Ghartafa and Aday, Southern Dankalia sub-zone, has significantly contributed in speeding up development strides.

Owing to the regrouping of villages, the residents of Wade administrative area have began to enjoy stable lifestyle and thus started to carry out small scale farming activities, Mr. Hamadu said.

The beneficiaries of the villages regrouping program said that deficit of potable water supply used to be their major challenge in the past and after regrouping the problem has been solved thanks to the concerted efforts being made to make a difference in their living standards.

Pointing out that they have become beneficiaries of a wider access to social services such as education, healthcare and potable water supply among others, the residents of the area further said that transportation service in the Assab-Beylul route is also positively impacting their day-to-day activities.

Wade, an administrative area in the Southern Denkalia sub-zone, is located 120 km to north-west of Assab.