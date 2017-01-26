25 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Regrouping of Villages Speeding up Development Strides

Tagged:

Related Topics

Assab — Mr. Hamadu Dawd, administrator of Wade administrator area, indicated that regrouping of villages in Sublalie, Gaharie, Ewwa, Bagado, Ghartafa and Aday, Southern Dankalia sub-zone, has significantly contributed in speeding up development strides.

Owing to the regrouping of villages, the residents of Wade administrative area have began to enjoy stable lifestyle and thus started to carry out small scale farming activities, Mr. Hamadu said.

The beneficiaries of the villages regrouping program said that deficit of potable water supply used to be their major challenge in the past and after regrouping the problem has been solved thanks to the concerted efforts being made to make a difference in their living standards.

Pointing out that they have become beneficiaries of a wider access to social services such as education, healthcare and potable water supply among others, the residents of the area further said that transportation service in the Assab-Beylul route is also positively impacting their day-to-day activities.

Wade, an administrative area in the Southern Denkalia sub-zone, is located 120 km to north-west of Assab.

Eritrea

Making Difference Through Constructive Engagement

Mr. Jim'e Osman, Director of Asmat Boarding School, indicated that constructive engagement between teachers and portents… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.