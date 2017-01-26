Somalia: UN Condemns Attack On Dayah Hotel in Mogadishu

The United Nations assistance mission in Somalia (UNSOM) has strongly condemned Wednesday's suicide car bomb attack on Dayah hotel in Mogadishu that left over 20 dead.

"UNSOM strongly condemns today's suicide bomb attack on Dayah Hotel in Mogadishu. Violent extremists will never triumph in Somalia," the UN mission said in a Twitter post.

Similarly, British Ambassador to Somalia David Concar has slammed the siege at the hotel, and sent his condolences to the family and friends who lost their loved ones in the attack.

"I Strongly condemn today's attack at Dayah Hotel in Mogadishu. Heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of all those caught up in it," said the ambassador in a Twitter feed.