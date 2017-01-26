25 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: NUSOJ Shocked After Vile Terror Attacks Wounds 7 Journalists

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) on Wednesday expressed shock and disgust at terrorist attack in Mogadishu in which a hotel in the city center was targeted by two detonated explosive-laden cars and several innocent people were killed while many more were wounded.

In this terror attack, seven journalists who came to cover the attack was wounded. Among wounded journalists who were admitted to Madina hospital are: Abdulkadir Abdullahi Ga'al (HornCable TV), Farah Abdi Warsame (AP news agency), Abdulkadir Abdullahi (Radio Kulmiye), Yusuf Jama Abdullahi (Aljazeera TV) and Mohamed Abdiwahab (AFP news agency). Journalists were wounded by second car which exploded some 15 minutes after first suicide bomber.

"We condemn the continued vile attacks against civilians. Given that the journalists were wounded by the explosion of the second car, today's attack was also designed to hurt journalists who came to the sight to do their job," said Omar Faruk Osman, NUSOJ Secretary General.

NUSOJ says journalists have suffered a heavy toll in such terror and indiscriminate attacks on civilian people, and called on journalists to make extra precaution for their safety in such bloody and cruel attacks. "We wish wounded journalists a speedy recovery from their injuries" added Osman.

