Somalia: Presidential Election Slated for February 8, 2017

Somalia officials have set a new date for long-waited presidential election following series of discussions by the electoral commission and the newly inaugurated federal parliament.The electoral commission has announced Wednesday that the ballot to elect the new president will be held 8th February, 2017 in Mogadishu, according to a statement. The postponement of Somalia's presidential election comes amid international community calls for a credible and inclusive electoral process.

