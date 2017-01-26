South Africa: Western Cape Facebook Group On a Mission to Save Water

With the City of Cape Town set to intensify water restrictions, a Facebook group is on a mission to make every drop of water count.

Water Shedding Western Cape grew to over 24 000 members on Wednesday. They share water-saving tips, ask advice, and spread awareness of the need to save water.

Since the group was started in January 2016, scores of residents recorded how they saved water, the group's creator Andrew Sokolic said.

"The amount of members who are now watching their water usage is incredible. A lot of members have reported savings of over 50% of their water use at home, and they like to post about it," Sokolic told News24.

This encouraged other members to do the same.

Water restrictions

The group had been abuzz with activity after Level 3 water restrictions were imposed in Cape Town in November.

One member, Tracey van den Heever, mentioned her home-made grey water tank, which she uses to catches water from her washing machine for use in the garden and for flushing the toilets.

Similarly, Paul Kloppers uses a garbage bin to catch the runoff from his washing machine.

Jamie Agenbag bragged on the group how she was able to reduce her water bill to zero.

Several threads have started with enquiries about Cape Town's water restrictions and the installation of grey water tanks.

Sokolic, who stays in a self-sufficient home in the Klein Karoo which generates its own electricity, said it was important to save water, regardless of dam levels.

"Animals don't waste water. They go to a watering hole and drink it. People are the ones who have put taps and pipes onto water supplies, and waste the water. The human population is growing, but our water supply isn't," he said.

Dam levels below 40%

Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell said on Monday that dam levels in the Western Cape were at 39.4% on average.

The City of Cape Town planned to introduce additional water restrictions on Thursday. On Monday it said it was planning to clamp down on its top 20 000 water users, most of them households in formal residential areas.

"It is clear that many Capetonians are going above and beyond the call of duty to reduce their water consumption. But others have seemingly chosen to ignore all of the conservation efforts," the city said in a statement.

