25 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Comedian Extraordinaire Bovi to Host Eargasm 2017 Concert

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Bovi/Instagram
Bovi.

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has been announced as host of the upcoming Eargasm concert, an evening of classic renditions and pleasant surprises, scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bovi is set to pilot the affairs of the concert; as he would perform a slew of hilarious jokes throughout the event, as well as introduce guests using his ever-hilarious comic style for the audience's entertainment.

Speaking on the choice of Bovi as host, one of the organizers of the event, Efe Omorogbe, remarked - "Bovi is one personality to reckon with in the entertainment industry, as he has made very remarkable inputs over the years. He is merchant of humour and we are sure that he will crack the ribs of our guests at the event. We couldn't think of a better option; he is simply our first choice"

Bovi will be joined on stage by some of Nigeria's A-list artistes including 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Sir Shina Peters, Kelly Hansome, Niyola, Timi Dakolo, Acetune, Yinka Davies, DJ Neptune, amongst others.

Eargasm is aimed at presenting music lovers with a unique and exciting blend of classic, as well as create convergence of fans from diverse generations and treat.

The concert is proudly put together by Nigeria's leading hospitality brand, Eko Hotel and Suites in partnership with Buckwyld Media Network.

Nigeria

Presidency, Saraki Dismiss Rumours of Plot to Force Osinbajo's Resignation

The presidency and Senate President Bukola Saraki have dismissed rumours that some governors are putting pressure on Mr.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.