Photo: allafrica.com

Opposition party leader Kizza Besigye, and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has said four time presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye, and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago have been his biggest challenge in his 12 year tenure as police chief.

While responding to the question of options police have in public order management and how he is addressing public concern on police brutality, Gen Kayihura said police's biggest challenge since his appointment has been the political situation, especially demonstrations led by Dr Bisigye and Mr Lukwago.

"There have been several violent scenes like the Muslim and boda boda conflicts that could have caused blood bath. However, our biggest challenge as police was the political situation especially Dr Besigye and [Mr] Lukwago. They have been a problem since 2006 but we have managed them," Gen Kayihura said.

"Our engagements for demonstrations and protests have worked out. For instance we engaged the Muslim community who wanted to protest on the streets and there could have been blood bath. The matter was sorted and they are now at peace. I thank the President for championing the talks," Gen Kayihura said.

The IGP expressed dismay over the media, which he said has often characterised police approaches to protests and riots as brutal. He wondered why a single mistake by individual officers should taint the entire police institution.

"The media has not been fair to us in characterising our confrontations and mistakes committed by a few individuals as brutality. I am not condoning mistakes, but an individual officer's fault cannot be tainted on the whole institution," he said.

He said police was devising means to reduce on the possibility of a person being hurt or killed during confrontations and engagements. He said some of the safest means of handling riots was using water spray, and baton charge especially when involving crowds.

Officers should target only criminals using baton charge but ensure they do not cause death. In summary it is engagement first to minimise harm although rioters don't care," he said.

Gen Kayihura said the incidents of human rights abuse were a story of the past since now police is now credited for respecting human rights.

"This is story of the past. If they are there we are handling. We have the disciplinary court and when it is criminal we hand over to the CID. It is professionalism we emphasise. If you are professional worth the name you must be pro-people," he said.

Gen Kayihura attributed the reduction on violation of human rights to his close supervision and closeness between higher rank and lower rank officers. He said he has been moving around the country organising IGP conferences purposely to get public opinions and reports on the conduct of his officers but reports he was getting were good.