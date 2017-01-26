Nigeria: Davido Faces Juju Threat From Manager

Davido who has reportedly fired his manager, Kamal Ajiboye is said to be faceing ‘juju’ threat from the fired manager.

Gathering from his post on snapchat and his hype man’s Spesh snap, it seems he has received some threat from the former manager.

Obviously, David Adeleke is pained ever since he inked a deal with Sony Music. Davido made the surprise sack known from his SnapChat. The DMW boss said he is fed up chasing international fame, in his words.

“F**k all that international sh*t! It’s cool but f**k it. I am back to the basics”, the singer poured out on SnapChat.

That’s not all, he also announced that he would not entrust his career into the hands of anybody henceforth. It all clear that Davido has been let down since his chase for international breakthrough. Here is his shocking statement.

“I am my own manager in 2017! Don’t put your life in another man’s hand.” he also announced.