Kenya: Doctors Fate to Be Known Today

Doctors' Union officials are today expected in court to give an update of the ongoing negotiations on increased pay talks with the ministry of health.

The eight officials who include: Samuel Oroko Oregi, Titus Ondoro, Allan Ochanji, Fredrick Ouma Oluga, Hamisi Mwachonda Chibanzi, Daisy Korir and Evelyne Chege will also know their fate on being arrested and locked up for disobeying orders of the court.

But they have at the same time filed an application seeking the negotiations period to be extended arguing that they are looking forward to an amicably settlement.

Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa on January 12 granted a suspended sentence to the official after finding them guilty of calling on their members to go on strike yet she had issued orders stopping it.

The judge had suspended their sentence for two weeks to allow the officials participate in talks aimed at solving the stalemate on the doctors strike which is on its 53rd day.

The judge on Wednesday directed their lawyer to give copies of the case documents of their new application to parties in the case before she issues further direction today. She also certified it as urgent.

At the time of issuing her sentence, the judge had faulted the officials in the presence of a packed courtroom, of adamantly disobeying orders of the court while referring to CBA which she said she was not aware of since the eight had failed to turn up in court as requested to explain themselves.

"As we sit, there is no CBA registered, one which can be applied and implemented, I do not know what you are complaining about and I think if you call off the strike it will take faster to resolve this stalemate than those boardroom meetings," she said.

On that day the judge had called the names of the officials one by one and gave them time to defend themselves before giving her verdict authoritatively, while likening them to biblical first king of Israel who when questioned over his failures did not admit his own mistakes.

In the application, the officials have attached minutes of the several meetings they have had with the ministry to their case documents as proof of what has been transpiring in the past two weeks.