South Africa: Kings Sign Bok Scrumhalf

The Southern Kings have gained more experience in the scrumhalf position after securing the services of Louis Schreuder ahead of the start of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby campaign.

The 26-year-old Schreuder joins the Southern Kings this week as the team continues with preparations for the start of the Vodacom Super Rugby season.

Following uncertainty around the return of last season's scrumhalf, James Hall, from French club Oyonnax, the Southern Kings could not waste further time in finding a quality scrumhalf ahead of the start of the season, and the Eastern Cape side were fortunate to secure the services of the explosive Schreuder.

"We are very happy to welcome Louis Schreuder to our team," Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids explained.

"Our choice was based on getting on board a No 9 with Super Rugby experience which would help to fulfil the team goals. Louis Schreuder brings those qualities that we were looking for and the experience.

"We looked for a guy who has been there, who has played Super Rugby before. We are glad to have the experience of such a player, who can also impart that experience and knowledge on to our other players. We are fortunate because Louis comes with leadership qualities, and will work well with our No 9 group."

The 1.84-metre, 82kg Schreuder played his youth rugby for Western Province until making his senior provincial debut for WP in 2010.

From 2011 until 2016, the hard-working scrumhalf amassed 66 Super Rugby caps with the Stormers.

He has been plying his trade in Japan where he plays for Kubota Spears in the Japanese Top League.

In 2010 Schreuder represented the SA Under-20 side as vice-captain at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship hosted in Argentina.

He was part of the senior Springbok squad in 2013 for the mid-year Incoming Test Series as well as the end-year European tour, although he received no game time in the Test matches.

Schreuder will compete for the Southern Kings No 9 jersey with Ricky Schroeder, Rudi van Rooyen and Johan Steyn.

Schreuder will travel with the side for the team camp in Port Alfred next week and the first warm-up game against Border Bulldogs in East London.

The Southern Kings legal representatives continue to engage James Hall's representatives.

