25 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: South Darfur Displaced Decry 'Bussed-In' New Settlers

Shattaya — The displaced people of Shattaya have accused the local authorities in South Darfur of transferring large numbers of new settlers to the original areas from which they have been displaced since 2004.

One of the sheikhs told Radio Dabanga of the arrival of large numbers of new settlers with their families in large lorries last week.

He accused the authorities of lying to them and misleading them by the formation of a committee last year in order to return them back to their areas of origin after the expulsion of the militias which have occupied their villages and farms.

Last year, the authorities in South Darfur formed a committee for restitution to receive complaints from the displaced people of Shattaya locality about militias' encroachment and occupation of their villages and farms since 2004.

The occupied lands have been identified as Shattaya, Kailek, Um Burum and Dodosa.

The committee committed the militias to evacuate the villages and farms of the displaced people and immediately hand them over to their rightful owners by the end of December last year.

At least 2,700 people fled from Shattaya locality to Kai and Kalma camps following militia attacks on their villages and farms in 2004.

Sudan

