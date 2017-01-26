25 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: NUP's El Mahdi to Return to Sudan

Khartoum — The President of Sudan's National Umma Party, Imam El Sadig El Mahdi, will return to the country at 3.30 pm tomorrow after an absence of more than two years. His party have planned a triumphal return.

The ruling National Congress Party, the Sudan Appeal forces and civil society have welcomed the return of El Mahdi on Thursday.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Dr Mohammed El Mahdi Hassan, head of the NUP political bureau, said that when El Mahdi arrives on Thursday, he will travel in a convoy from Khartoum airport "where he will be received by masses".

Procession

Dr Hassan announced that El Mahdi will then move on horseback in a procession the scene of the celebration at El Hijra Mosque at Wednubawi in Omdurman.

He expressed his hope that the relevant authorities will allow and facilitate the delegations arriving from various states to Khartoum.

He said the party first chose a place to celebrate the return of El Mahdi, but this was opposed and changed by the ruling regime.

He described the behaviour of the government in this regard as "not up to the practices of statesmen". As a result, the NUP has chosen an alternative venue.

He said that El Mahdi will address the public in the courtyard of at El Hijra Mosque.

