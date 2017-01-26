Uganda/Mali: Cranes and Eagles Book Their Tickets Home #AFCON2017

Uganda at least grabbed something to take home with them from the African Nations Cup finals when they claimed a point in the 1-1 draw with Mali, a final group D game played in atrocious conditions.

A huge downpour prior to kick-off meant the pitch in Oyem was full of puddles and, in truth, the match probably should have been postponed. But in major tournaments there is no real space on the calendar for such things and so the teams had to soldier on.

Uganda avoided a third straight defeat as teenage striker Farouk Miya gave them the lead with a shot from the edge of the box at the 70-minute mark.

But that advantage was short-lived as Yves Bissouma equalised with a spectacular free-kick three minutes later.

For the East African side it was the first point, and first goal, gained at the final in 39 years and that represents a major step forward for Ugandan football.

“We played against a team that already has experience [at the Nations Cup],” Uganda coach Micho Sredojevic said. “We did everything to try to raise our level, despite the difficult weather conditions. We have a promising future.

“I am very proud of our performance. We showed against Ghana, Egypt and Mali, we can measure ourselves against any team in Africa. I am confident for the future."

The future of Sredojevic will now be under the spotlight with reports that Ghana are looking to him as a replacement for Avram Grant, who seems set to leave after these finals.

The Serbian certainly did not quash those rumours this week.

“I have reached a point where I have taken on a project and I’ve reached the Cup of Nations. Now I need a bit of breathing space,” Sredojevic told RFI.

“I shall see whether I will keep the project going or whether I - like in a relay - give it to someone else who can continue. The important thing is that we have laid a very strong foundation and in years to come people will benefit.”

Mali coach Alain Giresse will be disappointed at not making the quarter-finals, even given the superiority of the squads of Ghana and Egypt who did advance from this pool.

In the end it was a rather limp exit for the team, though Giresse says he is not thinking of resigning.

"The coach has his share of responsibility, whether it is positive or negative. This is not the agenda,” he said in response to questions over whether he would step down.”