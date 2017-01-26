Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

♦ Medics report: Cholera spreading in Sudan

January 22 - 2017 KHARTOUM According to laboratory results, the diarrhoea cases spreading over various parts of Sudan since September last year are caused by cholera. The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors reported 53 such cases in Red Sea and El Gezira states on Friday.

Dr Mohamed Naji El Asam, Member of the Doctors' Executive Committee, told Radio Dabanga in a special interview that the federal Ministry of Health has kept silent about the disease in spite of the confirmation by laboratory tests on acute diarrhoea samples conducted in the Ahmed Gasim Hospital in Khartoum.

The medic said that of the 42 patients stricken with the disease in Port Sudan Hospital, two children died last week. 11 patients are in the quarantine department in Wad Madani Hospital in El Gezira state, where six to ten cases are recorded every day, El Asam added.

He attributed the outbreak and spread of the disease to the pollution of drinking water in various parts of the country. Medical journalist Osman Hashim reported from Port Sudan that the state government announced taking preventive measures to limit the spread of the deadly disease.

Reports about the spread of 'watery diarrhoea' in various parts of Sudan increased during the last quarter of 2016. At least 17 people died of the disease in Blue Nile state. Radio Dabanga broadcasts daily updates about the number of diarrhoea infections that doctors and medical workers report to the station from the states of Khartoum, El Gedaref, El Gezira, Blue Nile, Kassala, Red Sea, and River Nile.

♦ Rebel SLM-SR signs on to Darfur peace file

January 24 - 2017 DOHA A defected rebel group of the Sudan Liberation Movement signed an agreement with the Government of Sudan on the basis of a five-year-old Darfur peace agreement in Doha on Monday.

Leader of the SLM-Second Revolution, Abulgasim Imam El Haj and Dr. Amin Hassan Omar, the Presidential Envoy for Darfur peace negotiations signed on behalf of the government. Ahmed bin Abdullah Aal Mahmoud, Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, the Assistant to President Omar Al Bashir, and the head of the AU-UN Mission in Darfur (Unamid) attended the event.

"The SLM-SR will stand for what has not been implemented in the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur," El Haj said afterwards. His movement's inclusion can widen the area for implementations of the Doha peace agreement, especially in the Jebel Marra mountains where the SLM led by Abdel Wahid El Nur holds its base. El Haj and allied combatants defected from El Nur's movement in May 2014.

According to the mediator for Qatar, Deputy Minister Abdullah Aal Mahmoud, contacts are ongoing with the non-signatory movements on the Doha document. "We know that some have specific demands, but some of them are difficult to achieve, including the opening of the Document and start negotiating on it."

The Doha peace agreement was first signed on 11 July 2011 by the Sudanese government and the Liberation and Justice Movement, a coalition of breakaway factions of Darfur rebel movements, and two years later by the Justice and Equality Movement faction led by Bakheit Abdelkarim 'Dabajo'.

More highlights from Radio Dabanga:

