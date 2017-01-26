South Africa: Shifting Borders - AIC 1, ANC 0 - Overtime Score

analysis

In a country of amazing political stories, something more incredible than usual could be about to happen. It concerns a small place, far away, about which most urban centres care very little. The little town of Matatiele could be about to change provinces again, from the Eastern Cape back to KwaZulu-Natal. And this is not because the ANC or anyone else wants to do it, or because the entire nation has decided that a wrong has been done upon the people of this small place. But rather, through the clever exercise of political power by a determined and united party in the urban metropole of Ekurhuleni. It raises many questions about our system of government, how our democracy works, and whether citizens really have a say in who governs them. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

You have to give it to the African Independent Congress (AIC). In fact, this cynical observer of our politics is tempted to send them a bottle of champagne as recognition of how well they've played the game.

The AIC is a small party, born out of a dispute with the national government. In 2005, the ANC decided to move the provincial boundary between KZN and the Eastern...