26 January 2017

CIO East Africa (Nairobi)

East Africa: CCTV Partners With Eutelsat Launches HD Broadcasts for Three Channels

By Lilian Mutegi

China Central Television (CCTV), has signed a long-term distribution contract with Eutelsat Communications to broadcast three of its flagship channels in High Definition across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

CCTV-4 HD, CGTN HD (formerly CCTV News) and CGTN-Documentary HD (formerly CCTV Documentary) are now available in High Definition in Chinese and English from the high-power HOTBIRD satellites. The channels broadcast free-to-air and complement Standard Digital versions already available from the region's leading broadcasting neighbourhood.

Eutelsat started broadcasting CCTV channels in 2008 and currently broadcasts on seven Eutelsat satellites serving Europe, Africa and the Middle East. China Global Television Network, or CGTN, is China's new international media organisation, launched by CCTV in December 2016.

Eutelsat's cluster of three high-power HOTBIRD satellites at 13° East provide prime coverage of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. They deliver an unrivalled line-up of over 1,000 channels in 40 languages to over 135 million homes through Direct-to-Home reception, cable, IP and DTT

