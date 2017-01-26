South Africa: Mom Killed, Baby Wounded in Cape Town Shooting

A former money lender was gunned down and her baby wounded on the doorstep of the family's home in Sweet Home Farm, Philippi, on Wednesday, Western Cape police said.

Three men went to the woman's house around 09:00 and asked for a loan, said a police officer who asked not to be identified.

When she said she no longer ran her business, the men apparently started shooting.

The 29-year-old woman was shot seven times in the chest and dropped the baby, who was hit in the stomach and leg.

"The motive has not yet been established. Nothing, not even the woman's cellphone or cash, was taken from the house," the officer said.

The woman's partner, who had taken their older child to crèche, found her bullet-riddled body on his return home.

The six-month-old baby was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrests had been made and urged anyone with information about the crime to phone the investigating officer on 078-297-4573, or the Nyanga SAPS on 021-380-3379.

In a separate shooting on Tuesday night, a five-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet in Hanover Park. It is believed she was caught in a crossfire between rival gangs.

Rwexana said the shooting happened in Algoa Court, Hanover Park, around 20:00.

