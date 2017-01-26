South Africa: Alleged Kidnappers in Bid for Bail

Five suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Cape Town businessman are expected to apply for bail in February.

Melumzi Kekana, 35, a police reservist, appeared alongside Ntombikhoni Mgxekwa and Pakistanis Haseem Khalied, Zibi Jahazab, and Muhammad Yaqoob in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for an Urdu interpreter to be read into the record.

The group is accused of kidnapping Bangladeshi Golam Mostafa, 38, from his eatery in Lotus River on December 4.

Police are still searching for three other suspects. His captors demanded a R10m ransom from his family.

Police apprehended the men and found the badly beaten Mostafa inside a Khayelitsha home on December 6.

The State believes a syndicate was responsible for the kidnapping.

The group's bail application is expected to be heard on February 9 and 10.

