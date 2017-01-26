analysis

There are several battlegrounds in the current life-and-death standoff between the Gupta family and their political proxies on one side, and a growing number of opponents on the other. On Wednesday the fight moved to Parliament where members of the standing committee on finance lashed out at Mzwanele Manyi, president of the Progressive Professional Forum, for lobbying President Jacob Zuma not to sign the bill passed by Parliament in May last year. By MARIANNE THAMM.

The air was thick with desperation and thinly-veiled anger when the presidents of the Progressive Professional Forum (PPF) and the Black Business Council, Mzwanele Manyi and Danisa Baloyi, made submissions at a public hearing on the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Bill to Parliament's portfolio committee on finance on Wednesday.

It was the pro-Gupta Manyi, who at the weekend suggested that South Africa should "scrap" the Constitution in favour of majoritarianism, who lobbied President Jacob Zuma not to sign the bill. The bill is aimed at combatting corruption, money laundering and the financing of terrorism and brings South Africa in line with international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force.

President Zuma was due to sign the amendment by June but delayed after being lobbied...