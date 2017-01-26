25 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Taxi Boss Accused of Raping His Daughters Takes the Stand

The Tembisa taxi boss who allegedly raped his two daughters and niece testified in his defence in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

His testimony was cut short when the recording equipment in the court room stopped working. He was expected to resume his testimony on Thursday.

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), the 43-year-old man allegedly raped the three girls, often at gunpoint, over a five-year period, from 2007 to 2013. They were aged between 12 and 17 at the time.

He is also accused of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted the younger of his two daughters when she fell pregnant, resulting in her miscarrying.

According to WMACA, the man buried the foetus in the presence of his daughter.

Cross-examination of the younger sister's boyfriend concluded on Wednesday. The taxi boss's lawyer disputed his evidence and accused him of fabricating his version of events.

The man's daughters and wife were in witness protection to ensure their safety during the trial.

