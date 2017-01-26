Africa: Afcon Quarterfinals - Everything You Need to Know About the Weekend's Fixtures

analysis

It's crunch time at Afcon as we head for the knockout stages of the competition. Last time out, the quarterfinals of the tournament produced a glut of goals, but with dodgy pitches everywhere in Gabon, it might be a bit difficult to replicate. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It's been a whirlwind week-and-a-half of African football. On the field, we've seen everything from comedy to genius goalkeeping, some cracking goals, dodgy pitches, handbags, flares and some fancy footwork. Off the field there have been resignations, strikes and anti-government protests in the tournament that just keeps on giving.

The quarterfinals will take place over the weekend with the semis scheduled for midweek next week. Pre-tournament favourites Senegal are looking like they might live up to all the hype while Morocco, under the tutelage of Hervé Renard, could be potential dark horses. If Morocco make it past the quarterfinals, Renard will be on course to script what will surely be one of the most extraordinary tales of football on the continent. He has taken two different teams to the trophy in his last three tournaments.

While the group stages tend to be an all-out scramble, things sometimes slow down in the knockout phases, although...