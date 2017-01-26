Uganda: Besigye - 'I Will Not Return to This Nakawa Court'

Former Presidential candidate Dr.Kiiza Besigye on Wednesday told Nakawa Grade One Magistrate Noah Ssajjabi that he will not return to his court in respect of the treason charges unless investigations are complete and he is notified.

Besigye made his stand as he appeared for the further mention of this case.

Prosecution's Racheal Nabwire informed court that investigations into the matter are not yet complete and it should be given more time, which prompted Besigye to vow never to step again in Nakawa Magistrate court.

Besigye told the presiding magistrate that his continued appearance with no progress costs him in terms of time and resources, yet he has over and again confessed that he won the election, and wanted the DPP to show him how such a confession turns into treason.

"Your worship, before I was charged in this court (Nakawa Magistrate court), I was charged in Moroto for the same offence. I have been told for with months that investigations are continuing," Besigye told court.

"I told court that there is no need for investigations since I admitted that I declared myself a winner. I therefore don't know what they are investigating because I have made that declaration in court. If it's an offence, we should start hearing how it becomes an offence on my declaration."

In his response Magistrate Ssajjabi advised Besigye to raise his concerns before the High court, since his court has no powers to address them.

The magistrate said that his only duty is to mention the case until DPP makes further orders to him.

However after court proceedings Besigye told journalists that he is now going to petition the constitutional court to intervene over the injustice subjected to him .

"Clearly, this is not a case that is intended to pursue justice for the people of Uganda. It's a case used politically to cripple political opponents, to deprive the people of their choice in the election," he said.

"I secured bail in respect to these charges from the High Court. I will continue responding to my bail terms of reporting to a High Court but I will never come back to this court except as a prisoner again-if they choose to arrest me."

