26 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Civil Servants Get Housing Loans Worth Sh600 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least 190 civil servants have received loans to buy or build residential homes under the Civil Servants Housing Scheme Fund in the year ending June 2015, the latest report by Auditor-General Edward Ouko shows.

The scheme also began work on the Shauri Moyo Housing project in Kisumu that comprises 250 one- and two-bedroom units at a cost of Sh764 million.

It further initiated the public private partnership for the construction of the Park Road and Starehe housing projects in Nairobi.

Land Principal Secretary and administrator of the fund, Mariam el Maawy, said in a report to Mr Ouko that the department issued loans to civil servants amounting to Sh600 million.

The Civil Servants Housing Scheme regulations were recently reviewed to ensure adequate and affordable access to housing by public officials.

Kenya

Bill Seeking to Pull Kenya Out of Hague Court Expires

The Bill seen as a trigger for the withdrawal of Kenya from the Rome Statute has lapsed and will have to be published… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.