Kenya: Row Erupts in Wiper Due to Differences Between Kalonzo and Musila

A row has erupted in the Wiper powerhouse due to serious differences between party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and chairman David Musila over Kitui's gubernatorial politics.

Mr Musyoka rubbed Mr Musila the wrong way when he campaigned for Kitui Governor Julius Malombe at Kwa Vonza Trading Centre on Monday. The Kitui senator has declared an interest in the governor's seat in the August 8 General Election.

In remarks that could be interpreted as an attempt to have Mr Musila sacrifice his governorship ambitions for Dr Malombe's re-election, Musyoka told the two to strike a deal so that each retains his post.

The Cord co-principal's statement did not go down well with Mr Musila and other Ukambani leaders who had joined him on a tour of the opposition stronghold.

Since Monday, Mr Musyoka has led a series of roadshows to persuade residents of Lower Eastern counties of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni to enlist as voters en masse during the ongoing voter registration.

The remarks also angered Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, MPs Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Marcus Muluvi (Kitui East) and Charles Nyamai (Kitui Rural), who, together with Mr Musila, on Wednesday bolted from the procession at Mutomo, Kitui South, leaving the Cord co-principal with Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu and Dr Malombe.

Addressing a press conference in Kitui town last evening, Mr Musila accused Mr Musyoka of playing partisan politics by siding with Dr Malombe.

The senator argued that Mr Musyoka and Dr Malombe had turned the three-day voter mobilisation drive into a platform to endorse and campaign for the incumbent's re-election.

Mr Musila and Dr Malombe were elected on a Wiper ticket in 2013 and are set to battle it out for the gubernatorial ticket in the forthcoming primaries.

Mr Musila vowed in 2015 to oust Dr Malombe, whose seat has also attracted former Lands Cabinet Secretary and long-serving MP Charity Ngilu.