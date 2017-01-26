Kenya: Ecobank Moves Headquarters to Westlands

Ecobank has started relocating its head office from Ecobank Towers on Muindi Mbingu Street in the central business district (CBD) to Westlands.

The Togo-headquartered Ecobank Transnational Kenya office has been based in the Muindi Mbingu Street building, previously called Fedha Towers, since it bought a 75 per cent stake in the East Africa Building Society, owned by the the Lalit Pandit family, in mid-2008.

The building, which was renamed Ecobank Towers, has been sold, according to insiders, but no details were available on the price or buyer.

The bank said in a public notice that its relocation to the new site began on January 16.

However, the branch on the ground floor of Ecobank Towers will remain operational.

Ecobank has been operating in Kenya for eight years and joins a number of lenders who have moved from the (CBD) due to congestion.