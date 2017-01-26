26 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tanesco Restores Power After Blackout Hits Most Regions

By Hilda Mhagama

Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) has successfully restored power in some of the regions in the country following yesterday morning's blackout.

The utility's Acting Senior Manager System Control, Engineer Abubakar Issa, said the blackout was caused by a technical glitch that caused explosion at the Ubungo Power Station that burned the circuit breaker.

"We have a reserve of one circuit breaker in Tanga; our technicians are already on their way, bringing it to Dar es Salaam so that we can fix the problem," he told reporters in the city yesterday.

Eng Issa called on customers to be patient as electricity will be restored slowly in all the regions, noting that up to 8 am yesterday, the utility company was able to restore power in some regions. He said the power outage occurred at 12:32 am at a 220KV energy plant at Ubungo, causing a blackout in all regions connected to the national grid.

On the extent of loss caused by the outage, he said it was too early to identify the actual loss the public power utility firm has suffered.

