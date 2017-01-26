26 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Long Distance Star Sally Kipyego Now a U.S. Citizen

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Sally Kipyego, who won Kenya silver in 10,000 metres at the 2012 London Olympics, is now a United States of America citizen.

Kipyego made the disclosure on her Twitter handle on Thursday. "It has been 12 years and 8 days since I first landed in America. Today I became a US citizen!" said Kipyego.

Kipyego also finished fourth in 5,000m at the 2012 London Olympics, having won silver in 10,000m at the 2011 Daegu World Championships. She was placed fifth in 10,000m at the 2015 World Championships, the last time she competed for Kenya at a championship event.

She represented Kenya for the first time as a junior at the 2001 World Cross Country Championships.

Kenya

Labour Court Spares Doctors' Union Chiefs Jail

The Labour has extended the suspension of the jail sentence it granted doctors’ union officials on condition that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.