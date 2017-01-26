Kenya: Long Distance Star Sally Kipyego Now a U.S. Citizen

Sally Kipyego, who won Kenya silver in 10,000 metres at the 2012 London Olympics, is now a United States of America citizen.

Kipyego made the disclosure on her Twitter handle on Thursday. "It has been 12 years and 8 days since I first landed in America. Today I became a US citizen!" said Kipyego.

Kipyego also finished fourth in 5,000m at the 2012 London Olympics, having won silver in 10,000m at the 2011 Daegu World Championships. She was placed fifth in 10,000m at the 2015 World Championships, the last time she competed for Kenya at a championship event.

She represented Kenya for the first time as a junior at the 2001 World Cross Country Championships.