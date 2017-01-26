South Africa: The Economic Freedom Fighters Statement on the National Youth Development Agency Appointment Process

press release

The EFF profusely objects to the process currently underway on the appointment of the Board of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). On the 6th of December 2016, the Ad hoc committee requested the National Assembly to extend the due dates for appointment of the board to the 31st of March 2017. The Co-Chairperson of the Ad HOC Committee specifically said in the National Assembly that they are requesting for time extension because they wanted to guarantee public participation.

On the 7th of December 2016, the involvement of the EFF and certainly without the involvement of the public the ad hoc committee met to shortlist without a sensible sub criteria, 14 people, which include 6 under-qualified members of the ANC Youth League National Executive Committee. Of the 6 ANC YL NEC Members, 4 do not possess any post-secondary qualification. These people are supposed to be subjected to public and thorough scrutiny and such has not happened.

Section 9 (3) of the NYDA Act provides that members must be appointed in a manner ensuring

Participation by youth in the nomination process

Transparency and openness; and

That a shortlist of candidates for appointment is published.

We believe that the process undertaken thus far is not only unlawful, but based on irrationality inspired by narrow partisanship rather than the interests of youth development in South Africa. Contrary to section 9 (3) of the NYDA Act the process underway was not participatory, transparent and the shortlisted candidates were not published.

The EFF objects to the ad hoc committee’s nomination and shortlisting processes on the following basis;The shortlist consists of 9 males and only 5 females, this is not reflective of South African demographics as required by the NYDA Act and is not in accordance with the Constitution.

6 of the 14 shortlisted candidates do not have post matric qualifications. 4 of the 6 people without post matric qualifications are from the ANC YL NEC. Persons who were omitted from the shortlist include admitted charted accountants, lawyers and auditors who have experience in management, accounting and governance. 5 of the 14 shortlisted candidates have received unfavourable accounts in the State Security report that is being used by the ad hoc committee as a disqualification tool, this is similar to what transpired at the Public Protector interviews with Advocate Kevin Malunga.

The usage of State Security Agency to assess members of the Board has no legislative standing and is therefore unlawful. The ad hoc committee report on the appointment of the incumbent Public Protector adopted by the National Assembly inter alia states:

“The Committee had received a confidential letter, dated 04 August 2016 from the State Security Agency in response to its request to Parliament to facilitate screening of the candidates. The Committee put the information contained in the letter to the relevant candidates during the interviews. Nonetheless, some Members of the Committee felt that the information contained in the letter was prejudicial to these candidates and, for this reason, the Committee agreed that it would not use the results of the screening when deliberating. Further, the Committee is of the view that there is a need for Parliament to look into developing an appropriate mechanism to screen candidates that are nominated for appointment as public office bearers to independent constitutional institutions.”

The ad hoc committee on the NYDA process has ignored that a committee whose report was adopted by the National Assembly has cautioned against the use of State Security Agency.

The EFF is of strong view that the NYDA governance must be entrusted to suitably qualified people, and not deployed semi-literate youths who will not bring about meaningful value on the interests of the youth in South Africa. The NYDA manages a budget of over R400 million annually and should be led by suitably qualified youth and not deployees of political parties.

The Black Management Forum has correctly objected to the process on the basis of deliberate exclusion of suitably qualified youth in South Africa. The EFF demands that the ad hoc committee puts a moratorium on the entire process of selection of the NYDA Board and restart a process which will culminate in the appointment of a suitably qualified Board. We have written to the Speaker to instruct the ad hoc committee to halt the process until the spirit and latter of the law has been complied with, and due regard is given to properly qualified young south Africans.