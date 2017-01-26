Dodoma — The government has tasked the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG), to close the health inequality gap facing village-based dispensaries, threatening to shut-down all those manned by medical attendants.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, announced the executive order here yesterday, describing the move as alternative towards reducing maternal and infant mortality in the country.

Government figures show that while the national target for maternal mortality stood at 432 deaths per 1,000 live birth in 2016, the new figures indicated maternal mortality was still up at 556 deaths. The number is too high to reach the 2020 target of 292 deaths per 1,000 birth, according to the Health minister.

Officiating the annual general meeting for maternal, newborn and child health, the minister said the PORALG should redeploy available health officers targeting areas currently manned by only medical attendants. "The current distribution of health providers needs to be reviewed.

There are areas with large number of health providers while other centres are limited to only one officer. As you meet today, I need a new report highlighting which areas should be given maximum priority when hiring new providers" she said.

According to the minister, the government is expecting to hire 1,000 medical doctors after recruitment exercise in education sector. "I am now preparing the list ... but if we are to hire more clinical or medical officers who are to be redeployed across the country, that will depend on your recommendations," explained Ms Mwalimu.

She went on to note maternal and infant mortality was alarming and thus needs a collective approach backed by development partners. A number of initiatives, including developing legal and policy frameworks have been made. However, inadequate infrastructure and manpower was slowing the government plans to reduce the 'health crisis.'

Ms Mwalimu directed regional medical officers to publicise monthly reports regarding new maternal and infant mortality as a way to monitor indicators contributing to the increasing rate of maternal and infant death.

Jhpiego Director responsible for RMNCH programmes, Dr Dunstan Bishanga, said actions had been taken by the government to reduce the problem, but more needs to be done in the area of improving adequate and competent health workers as well as equipment. "We're seeing more deaths and thus we need to improve the number of qualified health providers countrywide," he noted.